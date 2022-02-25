Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

