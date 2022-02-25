Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 60,339 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.