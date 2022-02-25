Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 60,339 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

