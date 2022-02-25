Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $135.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

