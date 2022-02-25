Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.08 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

