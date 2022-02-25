CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 22,437 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period.
Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.