CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 22,437 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.