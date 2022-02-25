CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of GD opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

