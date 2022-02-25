CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $149.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

