CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.