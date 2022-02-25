CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

