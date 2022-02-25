CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.59 million and $156.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,398,066 coins and its circulating supply is 46,206,902 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

