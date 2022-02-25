Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In fourth-quarter 2021, solid client activity helped Schwab witness a rise in revenues. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player. The same will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thus improving trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, despite expectations of a few rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates will likely keep hurting margins in the near term. Elevated costs might hamper the company's bottom-line growth to an extent.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.27 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

