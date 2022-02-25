Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.22. 3,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

