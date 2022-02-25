Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 10,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.