Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 10,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
