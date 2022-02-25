Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.55

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.55 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 292.24 ($3.97). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.86), with a volume of 167,388 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of £426.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.55.
About Chesnara (LON:CSN)
Featured Articles
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.