Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of CVX opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

