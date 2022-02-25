China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

