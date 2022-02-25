CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$16.63 and a 1 year high of C$30.88.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

