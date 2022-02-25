CIBC Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on L. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$101.02. The company had a trading volume of 498,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,460. The stock has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$61.20 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Insiders have sold a total of 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

