Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

