Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

