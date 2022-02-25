Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 162,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cinemark by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.