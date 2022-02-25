Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

CNK stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.