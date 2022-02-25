Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.83. 2,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,908. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

