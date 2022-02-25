Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

