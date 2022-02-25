CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.60. CI&T shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

