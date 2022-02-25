Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

