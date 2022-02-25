Citigroup Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

