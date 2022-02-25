Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.