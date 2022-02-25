CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 150 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.