CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 64 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,038. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

