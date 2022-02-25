CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,811,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 86,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BMY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 185,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

