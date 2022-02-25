CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,122 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,641,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,991. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

