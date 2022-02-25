Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 276,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,576,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after buying an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

