ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 76,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $25.12 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

