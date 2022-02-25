Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $742.07

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 742.07 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 922 ($12.54). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 921 ($12.53), with a volume of 418,137 shares trading hands.

CLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($10.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 913.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

