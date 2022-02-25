Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 865 ($11.76) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 722.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.03. Clipper Logistics has a 1 year low of GBX 531 ($7.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £886.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.81), for a total value of £7,933,710.96 ($10,789,760.59).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

