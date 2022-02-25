CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.69. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

