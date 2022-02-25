Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

CDAK opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.41.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 100.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

