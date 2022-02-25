Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $342.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.86.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $257.46. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

