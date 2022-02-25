Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $984.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.00 million. Colfax reported sales of $879.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

