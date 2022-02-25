Colony Group LLC Buys 544 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

