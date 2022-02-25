Colony Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,921,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

