Colony Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

