Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

