Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

