Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $247,148.63 and $4.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00215794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.