Comerica Bank Sells 51,951 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

