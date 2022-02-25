Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.
About Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.