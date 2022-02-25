Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

About Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

