Comparing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.56 $2.52 million ($0.77) -41.75 Insulet $904.40 million 18.99 $6.80 million ($0.45) -553.33

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99% Insulet -2.84% 0.63% 0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orthofix Medical and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80

Insulet has a consensus price target of $301.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Insulet beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

