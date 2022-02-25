Comparing Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Udemy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.65%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.70%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than American Public Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 4.40% 4.08% 3.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Public Education $321.79 million 1.10 $18.82 million $0.98 19.22

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Summary

American Public Education beats Udemy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.